VLEN: DUI’s European Front is collapsing

The European Front, led by DUI, is collapsing, said the VLEN party in a statement. The two rivals for the Albanian votes are trying to undermine each other – DUI was first able to draw the Alliance of Albanians party from VLEN. But now, the DPA party and the Turkish DPTM party, both left DUI’s bloc.

This shows that DUI is losing the support of the parties that carried her on the general elections. It’s now clear that DUI can’t unite others, or win. All who are not blackmailed by Ali Ahmeti are running away from his company, because no-one wants to be involved with corrupt politicians and on the wrong side of politics, VLEN said in its statement.