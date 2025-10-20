Kostadinov calls on the SDSM leadership to resign

Outgoing Strumica Mayor Kosta Kostadinov, who was snubbed by his SDSM party which then went on to lose the mayoral race with a different candidate, condemned the decisions of the party leadership and called for accountability.

This is not an ordinary defeat, it is a humiliation, not just political but a moral one. A red alarm is blinking, but that is not enough for the leadership of what was, until yesterday, the largest opposition party. This is a sign that the largest number of party leadership should leave, Kostadinov said.

Like SDSM leader Venko Filipce, Kostadinov is a close associate of former party leader Zoran Zaev. But the two have fallen out and under Filipce the party decided that a different candidate should run in Strumica, the rift contributing to a convincing victory for VMRO-DPMNE in the first round.

Kostadinov blasted Filipce for other results, such as the humiliating fourth place ranking in the race in Skopje, where the SDSM mayoral candidate did not even get into the runoff. “All who were making decisions should look themselves in the mirror and leave. That would be virtuous”, Kostadinov added.