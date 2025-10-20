Officials results show VMRO leading SDSM almost 3:1

The State Electoral Commission published the official results with over 99 percent of the vote counted. The results show that VMRO-DPMNE won 301,919 votes in the lists for the municipal councils, while its once chief rival SDSM is at 125,824 votes.

Despite being the second largest party overall, SDSM lost some very important races, including in the capital Skopje where their candidate Kaja Sukova ranked fourth – and may end up being fifth, while the Levica candidate Amar Mecinovic made it to the second round against VMRO candidate Orce Gjorgjievski.

DUI and its NAI coalition is ranked third overall with 114,246 votes, followed closely by its chief rival VLEN, who got 91,242 votes. As with SDSM, DUI lost a number of important races to VLEN, such as Cair – which DUI itself billed as the decisive confrontation of the elections.

Levica is fifth with 57,063 votes in the lists for municipal councils, while the ZNAM party, which is in the ruling coalition, has 38,421 votes.

Turnout in the elections was at 48,29 percent, with 883,937 votes cast in total – nearly 50,000 of them invalid.