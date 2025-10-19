 Skip to main content
19.10.2025
Sunday, 19 October 2025

Local elections: turnout over 31 percent by 15h

Macedonia

19.10.2025

Turnout in the local elections reached 31.16 percent by 15h, which constitutes 515,069 voters in total, informed the State Electoral Commission.

As usual, the turnout is highest in the eastern parts of Macedonia, Berovo, Bogdanci, Dojran, Kratovo, as well as in Krusevo, Makedonski Brod and Caska. Turnout is lowest in the heavily emigrated west – Centar Zupa, Mavrovo, Gostivar and Vrapciste.

In the capital Skopje, the heavily contested majority Albanian areas of Cair (35.3) and Saraj (36.3) had highest turnout. In Aerodrom, Karpos, Kisela Voda and Butel turnout was in the lower 30ies and in Gazi Baba – 27.8 percent.

