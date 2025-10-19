No incidents reported in the course of voting

The office of State Prosecutors informed today that the local election are proceeding without incidents and irregularities being reported that would call for their intervention.

In the office in Strumica, prosecutors were informed about misprints in ballots in Novo Selo, an issue that the State Electoral Commission addressed yesterday.

Allegations of election day bribery were reported in Veles, Prilep, Kriva Palanka an Sveti Nikole. Prosecutors are investigating them. A small number of violations of the rule for election day silence were also reported, and charges are possible in these instances.