 Skip to main content
19.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 19 October 2025

No incidents reported in the course of voting

Macedonia

19.10.2025

The office of State Prosecutors informed today that the local election are proceeding without incidents and irregularities being reported that would call for their intervention.

In the office in Strumica, prosecutors were informed about misprints in ballots in Novo Selo, an issue that the State Electoral Commission addressed yesterday.

Allegations of election day bribery were reported in Veles, Prilep, Kriva Palanka an Sveti Nikole. Prosecutors are investigating them. A small number of violations of the rule for election day silence were also reported, and charges are possible in these instances.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 19.10.2025
Local elections: turnout over 31 percent by 15h
Macedonia  | 18.10.2025
Skopje: one list removed from running after they nominated a deceased candidate
Macedonia  | 17.10.2025
Two dozen municipalities will most likely elect mayors in the first round