 Skip to main content
07.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 7 November 2025

Macedonia and Bulgaria sign agreement to build a railroad tunnel

Macedonia

06.11.2025

Macedonia and Bulgaria today signed an agreement for the joint construction of tunnel between Kriva Palanka and Kustendil, that will enable a railroad link between the two countries. The project was blocked by a mix of political and logistical issues, but the two Deputy Prime Ministers and Transportation Ministers – Aleksandar Nikoloski and Grozdan Karadzov – were able to overcome the political issues.

This agreement is the dream of generations from both sides of the borther, something that we read about, that the capitals of the two countries should be connected by a railroad link. We are strongly committed to building and modernizing the railroad. We will work very seriously, with dedication and I hope we will see results soon, said Nikoloski.

Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski also rebuffed an attempt by a journalist from the nationalist BGNES outlet, who pushed him to apologize for his previous comments about the botched protocol during the visit by President Siljanovska to Bulgaria. “You and your colleagues tried to create a political problem, but fortunately you failed, and we are here today”, Nikoloski told BGNES.

Macedonia built the first stretch of the missing railroad link, from Kumanovo to Beljakovce. The second section, to Kriva Palanka, is under construction and should be finished by October 2026. The most challenging final section that needs to go under Mt. Osogovo will require the completion of a 2.4 kilometers long tunnel.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 06.11.2025
Orce Gjorgjievski assumed position as Mayor of Skopje, immediately ordered a major clean-up of the city
Macedonia  | 05.11.2025
Gjorcev proposes that Macedonia accepts the Bulgarian demands – with delayed effect
Macedonia  | 04.11.2025
VMRO: SDSM is the third largest party, Filipce should resign