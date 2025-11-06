Mickoski: if we make the constitutional changes now, we will get praise, and then a new veto

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski responded ironically during the press conference dedicated to the latest EU progress report today. The report notes that Macedonia has not made the constitutional changes, that the EU requests from us, leaving the accession talks stuck. The Prime Minister repeated his warning that making this concessions upfront, without guarantess from Brussels or Sofia, that Macedonia will not face additional nationalist demands after this one.

Even if we make the constitutional changes, we will be told we are the best, champions, and then we will get a new veto, and new problems. Still, I’m exceptionally satisfied with what is written in the report. It notes no backsliding, sadi Mickoski.

The Prime Minister noted the conclusions that Macedonia is stalled in several areas, such as fighting crime and corruption. “That is why I have constantly said that we need changes in the Judicial Council, in the prosecution. Now that the elections are over, we will deal with that issue far more seriously. In other areas there is certain or significant progress. I can overall say tha the report is good. For example, we are well ahead of Albania. An objective conclusion is that Montenegro is first, we are second along with Serbia, and then come Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo..”, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister also noted that full aligment of the foreign policy of Macedonia with the EU foreign and defense policy, as well as the praise for steps taken in the banking sector, the GDP growth rate and major activities on infrastructure development.