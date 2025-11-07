Mayor Gjorgjievski calls for thorough review of the previous Skopje administration, says he is receiving reports of serious abuses

The newly elected Mayor of Skopje Orce Gjorgjievski announced a thorough review of the work of the previous administration, led by troubled Mayor Danela Arsovska. Gjorgjievski already said that he has fired nearly 400 employees of the Skopje municipal utility companies, who were collecting salaries but were not showing up for work.

We have additional reports that vehicles of the KHS garbage disposal company were hired to perform work, and the reimbursement was paid to private individuals, as alleged services, that amounted between 5 and 10 thousand EUR. I call on the institutions to investigate these issues, since we have serious credible reports, especially with regard to KHS, Gjorgjievski said.

The two top managers of this company – DUI party officials appointed by Arsovska, are already in detention under charges that they deliberately stopped collecting garbage in the weeks ahead of the local elections.

The Mayor also said that he will have 55 additional buses in circulation in the streets of Skopje starting on Monday – the vehicles belong to private companies who were shunned by Mayor Arsovska. 20 more private buses will be introduced by New Year and in March, the city expects to purchase 80 new buses with the help of the Government. This would greatly boost the capacity of the JSP public transportation company.