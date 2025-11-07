SDSM: Spasovski joins in the attacks on Filipce

Former Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski joined the chorus of SDSM party officials who are condemning the performance of leader Venko Filipce after the disastrous local elections.

The result of 126,000 votes is really rock bottom. I hope that is the bottom from which we will rebound, Spasovski said in a TV interview, in which he avoided a question about whether he intends to challenge Filipce for the leadership. Spasovski, one of the top henchmen of the Zaev regime, did say that SDSM is in a serious crisis and a deep analysis will be needed to redefine its policies.

Filipce is facing resignations of top officials, open rebellion in several major party branches and daily calls to resign – which he has refused to do.