Nikoloski: we are working on major cargo and passenger railway projects

We are working on two important infrastructure projects – one regarding cargo railway traffic, and another linking the capital Skopje, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during an event today to present the planned Skopje city train project. The project will include using the existing railroad links through Skopje, that are used for inter-city traffic and international cargo traffic, to run local trains.

This move will connect Dracevo and Ilinden, where a connection will enable cargo trains to bypass the main rail way station in Skopje. This will greatly simplify cargo transportation, said Nikoloski, who is strongly pushing the idea of building a fast railroad line linking Greece and Serbia through Macedonia.

Nikoloski added that the local Skopje train line will include three lines, connecting several large villages to the city center. The first line to be put in service will connect Zelenikovo to the main railway station in downtown Skopje, through Dracevo, Kisela Voda and Aerodrom.