08.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 8 November 2025

“Investing in the Skopje city train will reduce air pollution”

Macedonia

07.11.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the planned development of a train line through the capital Skopje will help improve air quality in the capital, as citizens will be able to reduce car use.

I want to congratulate to all involved in this project, from the Transportation Minister and Deputy Prime MInister to the directors of the railway companies. These projects will have a positive effect on the environment, said Mickoski, who attended a presentation of the project along with Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski, newly elected Skopje Mayor Gjorgjievski and other officials.

