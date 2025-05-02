 Skip to main content
03.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 3 May 2025

Macedonia down several places in the latest press freedom report

Macedonia

02.05.2025

Macedonia dropped six places at the Index of media freedom prepared by the Reporters without Borders (RSF). From the 36th position in 2024, Macedonia is now ranked 42nd.

In the region, Slovenia and Montenegro are above us, at 33 and 37 and Croatia, Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia, Greece, Serbia and Kosovo are all well below. The situation with the media freedom in Macedonia is ranked as satisfactory. Main issues that are raised in the report are the widespread misinformation and lack of professionalism in reporting, and the negative and denigrating comments from politicians toward journalists.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE traded statements accusing each other for this decline in the RSF ranking. SDSM said that whenever VMRO-DPMNE is in power, Macedonia drops in press freedom ratings, while VMRO-DPMNE responded that fake news shared by SDSM are contributing to the main objection of the RSF report.

