Ahmeti threatens to organize street protests

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti praised the decision by Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari to distance himself from the VLEN coalition. After a series of major corruption cases decimated DUI leadership and main financiers, Ahmeti is hoping that the division among his main opponents for the Albanian votes will help him regroup.

We value the bold decision by Taravari, because he understood that this Government is nothing less than an anti-Albanian government, Ahmeti said.

In yet another inflammatory statement, the former terrorist commander said that if his party official Kreshnik Bekteshi – charged over the Kocani nightclub disaster – is sentenced, he will take DUI to the streets and won’t be back until he ensures that early general elections take place this fall. “If Ali Ahmeti takes to the street, there is no coming back”, Ahmeti said.

VLEN responded by telling Ahmeti that street actions won’t save him this time. “His friends and relatives are in danger because of the millions in contracts they have, and so he threatens with the street. Ali Ahmeti never took to the street in favor of his people and our ideals”, VLEN responded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mickoski said that the situation in the Government is excellent, and that he will soon meet with Taravari, who so far remains as his Healthcare Minister.