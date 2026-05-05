Macedonia joins other countries in the region to look for a solution to the Schengen entry delays

The Government is looking for a broad solution to the new issue involving the Schengen zone entry for Macedonian citizens, who are now facing often long procedures at border crossings, with photographs and fingerprints taken.

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski said that the countries in the region are communicating constantly and are working to overcome the challenges at the border crossings, especially with the expected long delays for the summer months. Some countries, like Serbia, have already moved to conclude bilateral deals with Greece, to temporarily suspend the new procedures. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski urged citizens to consider spending the summer at home, in domestic resorts.

There are talks to overcome these obstacles, and not just for the summer period. We are looking for a broad, general solution. There were some circles who tried to mock my comments yesterday, but I stand by my position that Macedonia is a beautiful country and has beautiful lakes, mountains, villages.. that you can visit over the summer. And i will stand by that, said Mickoski.