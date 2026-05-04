Mickoski: work on the fast north-south railroad is expected to begin early next year

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said today that he expects work on the fast north-south railroad line along Corridor 10 to begin at the start of the next year. This strategic railroad is supposed to be built with British assistance.

The feasibility study is nearly completed as is the environmental impact study. Once that is all finished, we will enter a process of signing a contract with a potential financier, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski added that work also continiues on building and modernizing the east-west Corridor 8, where the highway and the railroad to Bulgaria sare supposed to be built by 2029.

We are negotiating with the EU and there are already funds set aside in the regional pact growth pact to modernize the Skopje – Kicevo railroad, said Mickoski.