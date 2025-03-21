Mavrovo municipal official arrested with a bribe

Sedredin Elezovski, head of the urbanism division of the Mavrovo municipality, was ordred into detention after he was caught mid-act in bribery.

Elezovski asked a real-estate developer who is working in the popular ski resort to pay him 16,000 EUR, if he wants the municipality to approve soem of his requests. Elezovski eventually reduced the bribe amount to 13,000 EUr and was arrested with the first installment of 4,400 EUR.

In the past five months, Mavrovo Mayor Medat Kurtovski approved 30 development plans, including for hotels and apartment buildings. All were previously approved by Elezovski.