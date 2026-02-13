Mickoski and Costa discussed Macedonia’s EU integration

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski discussed Macedonia’s stalled EU integration process with the President of the European Council Antonio Costa today, during their meeting at the Munich Security Conference.

Macedonia remains dedicated to its European path and the reforms, but deserves a dignified and principled process, based on European values, and not on bilateral conditioning. We spoke openly and sincerely about Macedonia’s European perspective, the reforms that we are implementing and the challenges that stand on our way to full EU membership, the Prime Minister said in a statement issued after the meeting.

In the past, Costa has expressed his understanding for Macedonia’s need to receive some kind of guarantees that, if it meets the current Bulgarian demand to amend its Constitution, it will not see new, additional bilateral demands.