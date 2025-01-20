 Skip to main content
20.01.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 20 January 2025

Mickoski and Grenell discuss Macedonia’s strategic interests

Macedonia

20.01.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who is attending Inauguration Day events in Washington, met with former intelligence chief Richard Grenell, who is nominated by Trump as his adviser on special projects.

We discussed current events, the challenges we face as a country and our work to achieve the strategic interests linked with the European Union membership. I also called for greater engagement from our strategic partners in this area, and to also make full use of the economic potentials. We fight for Macedonia’s interests, Mickoski said in a social media message.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 20.01.2025
Mickoski meets with Trump’s intelligence adviser Devin Nunes
Macedonia  | 19.01.2025
Mickoski begins his visit to Washington with a meeting with Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski
Macedonia  | 18.01.2025
Mickoski leads a delegation to the US, will attend events related to the Trump inauguration