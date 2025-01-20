Mickoski and Grenell discuss Macedonia’s strategic interests

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who is attending Inauguration Day events in Washington, met with former intelligence chief Richard Grenell, who is nominated by Trump as his adviser on special projects.

We discussed current events, the challenges we face as a country and our work to achieve the strategic interests linked with the European Union membership. I also called for greater engagement from our strategic partners in this area, and to also make full use of the economic potentials. We fight for Macedonia’s interests, Mickoski said in a social media message.