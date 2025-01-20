Mickoski meets with Trump’s intelligence adviser Devin Nunes

During his visit to Washington DC on Inauguration Day, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski had a lunch with Devin Nunes, President Donald Trump’s chief intelligence adviser.

Nunes, who is also head of the Trump Media Group, was on a visit to Macedonia recently, in a delegation led by Macedonian businessman Chris Pavlovski. Trump named his trusted adviser, who helped uncover abuses by the security services during the so-called Russia Hoax scandal, as coordinator of the work of the intelligence services.

Pavlovski also attended the meeting, as did Macedonian American businessman John Bitove an other business and government representatives.