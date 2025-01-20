 Skip to main content
20.01.2025
Mickoski met with Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Patrick Bet David..

Macedonia

20.01.2025

Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and podcast tsar Patrick Bet David are among the media figures that Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with during his visit to Washington DC for President Trump’s inauguration.

Accompanied by his host, businessman and Trump inner circle member Chris Pavlovski, Mickoski is attending a number of events during the momentous inauguration day.

Mickoski said that he invited Carlson, who did reporting on Macedonia following Trump’s first election victory, to visit the country.

