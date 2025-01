Tragedy was narrowly averted in the village of Cemersko near Kavadarci, where a retirement home caught fire.

About 30 elderly people were in the home at the time of the fire, five of them immobile. But with the quick reaction of the Kavadarci firemen and police, all were safely evacuated. The fire started at the chimney and spread on the roof of the building. 10 firemen and three vehicles were sent to intervene, as were a half dozen police officers.