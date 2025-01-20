Trump inaugurated as President of the United States

Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States in a ceremony in Washington DC, beginning his first term at the top of the superpower. Trump promised a Golden Age of America, as the pledged to unleash the power of US energy resources, to close the border and declared war on the criminal gangs and drug cartels. Speaking before former presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, as well as outgoing duo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Trump harshly condemned their management of the country, accusing them of driving the country into decline.

The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer during every single day of the Trump administration, Trump said.

The day was marked by a mass of pardons that President Biden gave to his siblings, after he already pardoned his troublesome son Hunter Biden. The President did not cite the crimes that his family members are suspected of carrying out, leaving the pardons blank, opening speculation about the abuses of the Biden family that has been accused of selling access to the White House to businessmen and foreign governments. Biden also pardoned former Covid tsar Fauci, general Milley and former congresswoman Liz Cheney – daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. These pardons are also left blank, fueling speculation about the handling and politization of the Covid pandemic, Milley’s alleged disobedience of Trump during his term in office and Cheney’s role in the investigation of the storming of the Capitol in 2021.

Trump is preparing pardons of his own, primarily of the hundreds of protesters that were put on trial for the storming of the Capitol. Trump maintains that these cases were politicized and used to harm his reputation, while at the same time claiming that the protesters had a point, since the 2020 elections were rigged in favor of Biden.

On the foreign policy front, Trump promised to put an end to the bloody wars started in Biden’s term, and “not to start new wars’.

The inauguration was moved indoors, in the Capitol Rotunda, citing concerns about the extreme cold, but also because of likely security concerns.