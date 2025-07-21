Mickoski: Bulgaria can prove it has no additional conditions

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Bulgaria has an opportunity to prove that its only demand from Macedonia is the inclusion of the Bulgarian minority in the Macedonian Constitution. This, Mickoski said, can be done with a joint resolution that the two countries can submit to the European Parliament, which will acknowledge the uniqueness of the Macedonian national identity and language. The Prime Minister was responding to previous comments from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

If that is the only condition, before we meet it, let’s have the Bulgarian members of the European Parliament propose a resolution in which we, as neighbors, will affirm the unique Macedonian identity, and the unique Macedonian language. Afterwards, the Bulgarian state can, as a gesture of good will, apply the verdicts of the court in Strasbourg that refer to the human rights that are denied to the Macedonians in Bulgaria, can finally register OMO Ilinden Pirin, allowing it to nominate its candidate in the Council for protection of minority rights in Bulgaria. Let’s do this all together, as good neighbors. We do our obligation, they do their obligation, Mickoski said.