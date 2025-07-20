Over 1,100 workers are finishing the Kicevo – Ohrid highway

Between 1,100 and 1,200 workers with 400 trucks and over 100 diggers are engaged on the Kicevo – Ohrid highway, working on the section between Klimestani and Ohrid, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The long neglected highway projects is being built with full speed, and one section was already put in service in time for the tourist season.

Mickoski and Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who is directly overseeing the project, shared a video of the finished section and announced that another section will be open in months.