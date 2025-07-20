 Skip to main content
21.07.2025
Zoran Zaev’s son made his first million in energy trading

Macedonia

20.07.2025

Total Energy – an energy trading company set up by Zoran Zaev’s son Dusko Zaev, raked in a million EUR in revenue in 2024.

The company was only set up in 2022, as part of the Zaev business empire that grew enormously while Zoran Zaev was Prime Minister. Zaev is now often in Dubai, where he is reportedly building skyscrapers, raising serious questions about his corruption. Investing in energy trading became particularly profitable under the Zaev regime, as domestic energy production collapsed due to mismanagement of the REK Bitola coal plant, and Macedonia was forced to import much of its energy.

