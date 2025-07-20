VMRO: SDSM will suffer a massive defeat in Skopje

SDSM still hasn’t hit its bottom, it will lose the local elections with massive margins, said the VMRO-DPMNE party, after SDSM nominated Kaja Shukova as its mayoral candidate. The former Environment Minister will face Kisela Voda Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski, who is considered a massive favorite.

While being a state secretary and minister in the Environment Ministry, Shukova did not achieve anything positive for the country, left no mark and served Zaev and his business interests. She can’t be anything else than a candidate destined for defeat. They undestand that they will lose the elections with margins that will surpass the worst defeat in SDSM history suffered by Dimitar Kovacevski, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press statement.