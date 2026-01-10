 Skip to main content
11.01.2026
Mickoski: EU reforms continue despite the imposed bilateral dispute

10.01.2026

The Government held another meeting focused on the EU related reform priorities. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who said that Macedonia will continue to implement reforms even as Bulgaria continues to block the opening of EU accession talks.

Saturday meeting on the reform agenda. Our fight for the EU criteria continues despite the imposed bilateral dispute. We are strongly focused on the standards that improve the lives of our citizens. That struggle continues, Mickoski said.

