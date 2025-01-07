Mickoski: It would be good if Bulgaria elected a stable Government

Regarding the latest round of debates in Bulgaria on whether to hold yet another early elections or to keep trying to form a Government in the current Parliament, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he does not want to interfere in the political situation there, but that it would be good if Bulgaria had a stable Government.



It’s good that we have neighbors who have stable political governments. Given the situation there, I would not comment and interfere in the internal matters of a neighboring country, as I don’t want others to interfere in the internal matters of my country. I wish for them to overcome their differences and form a political Government, Mickoski said.



The Prime Minister added that Macedonia holds firm to its position that the constitutional changes that Bulgaria wants from us can be adopted with a delayed effect, and an agreement on this should be reached through dialogue with Bulgaria. “We will not seek a solution at any cost”, added Mickoski, saying that any agreement would have to include a clear and predictable ending to Macedonia’s EU membership.