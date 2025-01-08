 Skip to main content
Mickoski: Farm subsidies for 2025 will total 120 million EUR

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski discussed farm subsidies today, and announced that in 2025 the Government will pay out 120 million EUR.

After we were elected as a Government, we transferred 70 million EUR to the farmers. That was to cover the amounts that were owed them for already delivered products. And for next year, there are more than 120 million EUR earmarked in the budget for farming. Farmers are our priority. We had very good results with the grapes and the apples, and tobacco farmers saw record prices for their products. We helped secure markets for wheat, oats and rice. We will continue to help our farmers in the next year as well, Mickoski said.

