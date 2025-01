Cost of living rose by 3.5 percent in 2024, and retail prices were up by 3.8 percent, the State Statistics Bureau informed. As for December, prices and the cost of living expenses were up by 4.3 and 4.3 percent, compared to December 2023.



Prices rose in almost all segments. Restaurant and hotel prices were up by nearly 10 percent, alcoholic beverages were up by 7.6 percent and healthcare costs – by 5.3 percent. Furniture and rose by 3.8 percent and clothing prices by 3.1 percent.