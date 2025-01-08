 Skip to main content
08.01.2025
VMRO-DPMNE will reveal its local elections cnadidates in May

Macedonia

08.01.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the party will reveal its candidates for the 2025 local elections in the second half of May. Final decisions haven’t been reached yet, and the party is engaged in debates held in our local branches.

Stip Mayor Ivan Jordanov made a lot of difference, if we compare him to his predecessors, and I expect him to carry on in the future. As for the other candidates, we still haven’t reached a final decision, Mickoski said, during his visit to Stip.
The Prime Minister said that the party is intensely polling its potential candidates and will continue to do so until May.

