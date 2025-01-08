First section of the road to Prilep will be opened on January 14th

Workers are putting the finishing touches to the Gradsko – Farish road, that will be put in operation in a week.



This is the first of the three sections of the difficult road that will link Prilep and Bitola to the key north – south highway. Top speeds on the expressway will be up to 130 kilometers per hour. This is the second major infrastructure project that will be put into service in January, after the opening of the Stracin – Kriva Palanka expressway. On the 17th, the first of the three sections of the railroad from Kumanovo to the border will Bulgaria will also be put in service.