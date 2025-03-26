Mickoski met with young hero Jovan Kostadinov

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with Jovan Kostadinov, the hero of the Kocani nightclub disaster, who pulled more than 20 youngsters from the fire. Kostadinov, who is from Vinica, underwent treatment for the past weeks, and was only able to return to school yesterday, to a hero’s welcome.

Jovan is the symbol of a new generation that can make a difference. His actions teach us what it means to be a man, dignified and selfless, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister informed that Kostadinov will receive a scholarship through the Alkaloid company for his efforts.