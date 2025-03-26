Long road to recovery for the survivors of the Kocani disaster

Many of the patients injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster will have to undergo long and difficult recoveries, said doctor Igor Nikolov, who is coordinating the treatment of patients sent in hospitals abroad.

Four of the more than 110 patients who remain abroad are still in critical condition. A trickle of patients is constantly returning to the country, as their conditions improve. Additionally, 23 patients remain in treatment in Macedonia, mostly in hospitals in Skopje, and all are in stable condition.

The patients who are in most difficult condition are treated in countries who first offered help – Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia and Greece, doctor Nikolov told Republika.

He added that there are plans to set up a mental health center in the area of Kocani and Stip, so that the patients will be able to receive psychological treatment for the trauma they endured.