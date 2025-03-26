SDSM official Jon Frckoski resigns after cocaine photos leak

Jon Frckoski, son of notorious former Interior and Foreign Minister Ljubomir Frckoski, resigned today as head of the Center for analysis and research of the SDSM party, after photographs leaked showing him snorting cocaine.

The photos were made in an office, apparently in the government job that he received under the Zaev regime, at the company for management of publicly owned property. Frckoski was one of the names promoted by new SDSM leader Venko Filipce after he took over the party, and he was part of the SDSM push to politicize the Kocani nightclub disaster.

In a statement, Frckoski said that the leaking of his photos is exposing him to public lynching, and that it was part of his “weaknesses from the past”, before informing that he is resigning from the party position.

VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski asked where the photos were taken and if Frckoski will undergo a drug test. “We are witnessing the actions of the spoilt children of the communist red bourgeoisie, created by the rotten and corrupt political system. It’s the same people who are now, without a shred of shame, abusing the recent tragedy”, Petrusevski added.

Frckoski’s father is known for abusing the security systems in the early days of Macedonia’s independence to attack the opposition parties, and for numerous corruption scandals at a time when smuggling and organized crime flourished in Macedonia. He was even accused by former Parliament Speaker Stojan Andov of involvement in the assassination attempt against President Gligorov. Under the Zaev regime, he demanded to be sent as Ambassador to Washington, but after the US Government refused his nomination, he was sent as Ambassador to the UN instead, and he now faces allegations of major embezzlement done in this office.