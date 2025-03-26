Nikoloski announces continued efforts to root out the construction mafia

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced a continued campaign to fight against corruption and abuse in the construction sector, that is taking place in the aftermath of the Kocani nightclub disaster.

We revoked licenses of 479 construction companies. Today the Government adopted seven amendments that we hope will go through Parliament, which will require controls twice a year that will ensure safety. Construction companies will have to prove that they meet the standards under which they applied for a permit for the continuation of their work, Nikoloski said.