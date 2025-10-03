Mickoski: nobody believes SDSM can defend our red lines on national issues

During a rally in Bitola yesterday, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the latest proposals put forward by SDSM on the dispute with Bulgaria will only undermine Macedonia’s position in the talks. SDSM proposed that Macedonia accepts the current Bulgarian demands but declares that it will not accept any further demands that affect the Macedonian national identity.

Does anyone in Macedonia really trusts SDSM and believes that they are patriots who can hold firm on our red lines? Their document devastates an attempt to undermine our painstakingly restored minimal positions on national and state issues over the past 15 months. Also, they give a present to our eastern neighbor, saying that they are prepared again bend their spine without gaining anything for us. Remember that, whenever SDSM were in power, historical mistakes happened to Macedonia. Go back to the imposition of the temporary reference for a name, and up to the acceptance of the Bulgarian ultimatum. Let’s not allow those people to ever again be in power, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE leader added that SDSM has fallen “below their biological minimal point of 150,000 votes”, judging by the small turnout at their rallies, and are facing a turnout of between 120 and 130 thousand votes. “I expect that they will go through a period of catharsis after the elections, of a reconstruction and arrival of fresh young forces who will bring some new energy”.

During the rally, Mickoski also addressed DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti. “It’s a sad picture to see him give some kind of history lessons, while his people are emigrating because of his criminal rule. While he was in power, he expanded the family real-estate portfolio with a nice business center in downtown Skopje, and his associates were buying expensive offices. But he says nothing about how he would keep the Albanians in their homes. He does not care about the Albanians, he only wants to play the ethnic card”, Mickoski said.