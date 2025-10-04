Mickoski: numerous corruption cases against Filipce and SDSM are stalled by the judiciary

The central VMRO-DPMNE rally this evening was held in Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov. During the large gathering, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski accused SDSM leader Venko Filipce of corruption during his term as Healthcare Minister.

He talks about his honesty. Venko Filipce “forgot” to report a company he owns in Bulgaria. Companies that were doing deals in REK Bitola were transfering money to companies in Bulgaria close to the Strumica lobby of the former Prime Minister. Remember his procurement of Covid vaccines from China with huge provisions, through second hand companies, at prices three times above the market prices? Remember the prefab building he put in place without a permit that burnt down? Filipce should be held responsible for all these things. But over 80 criminal cases in which there is sufficient evidence are kept in the drawer because SDSM spent the past 7 years installing obedient cadres in the judiciary. The people close to the Strumica clan and Venko Filipce made huge leaps in their careers in the judiciary and the prosecution. That is why the criminal cases are in deep storage, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that after the local elections he will “personally focus on this problem”. “The judiciary must be independent and justice must be served to all. It doesn’t protect the interests of SDSM and DUI alone, but of all criminals put together. There will be changes and accountability in the prosecution and in the judiciary”, Mickoski added.