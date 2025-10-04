 Skip to main content
05.10.2025
Sunday, 5 October 2025

Nikoloski: two million EUR are set aside for projects in Kicevo

04.10.2025

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski was in Kicevo today, to inspect local infrastructure projects, such as a new boulevard funded with assistance from the World Bank.

We will not stop here. We support the municipality and we have already set aside two million EUR for projects in Kicevo from the second round of local funding, Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister met with Aleksandar Jovanovski, who is the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for Mayor of Kicevo. Jovanovski is facing a stiff fight against DUI candidate and former guerrilla commander Fatmir Dehari. For DUI, Kicevo is one of the “must win” municipalities, as the party is hoping to present itself as indispensable political factor in the Albanian camp.

