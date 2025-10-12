Mickoski: SDSM is reduced to hoping that DUI will do well in the elections

SDSM has been reduced to making alliances with Levica, hoping that Ali Ahmeti and DUI will do well in the elections, and in some municipalities is down to third and even fourth choice, said VMRO leader and Prime Minister Hristrijan Mickoski during a pre-election rally in Sveti Nikole, discussing the dire situation of the once major SDSM party.

For example, the projections are that their candidate for Mayor of Skopje will not win more than 30,000 votes. That is below their biological minimum as a party. They are not even racing with our candidate Orce Gjorgjievski, but with some of the independent candidates, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that this is the result of numerous “crimes and betrayals that they did to Macedonia, and took away our future as a country”. According to Mickoski, SDSM is now reduced to hoping that the DUI party will perform well, which could cause problems for the VMRO led ruling coalition down the road.