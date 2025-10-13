Mickoski blasts SDSM for including Zaev in their campaign

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski blasted SDSM for endorsing their disgraced former leader Zoran Zaev, during a campaign rally in Strumica yesterday. Zaev faces both numerous corruption allegations, as well as widespread condemnation for the undermining of the Macedonian national positions toward Greece and Bulgaria.

The culmination of campaign of conspiracies and slanders from SDSM was when Venko Filipce’s guru joineed him in Strumica. Filipce spoke of morality and ethics in politics as people looked at him in disbelief, given who was in the front row with him. How can he talk about honesty, the rule of law, moral and ethics in politics?, Mickoski asked during a rally in Veles.

Mickoski recently accused Zaev, who is mostly busy developing real-estate in Dubai in his career after politics, of receiving money from Bulgaria to undermine Macedonia’s positions. Zaev denied the claim.

The Prime Minister and VMRO leader said that he expects his candidate in Veles, Marko Kolev, to win by a quadruple margin over the SDSM candidate. “Marko Kolev will continue the rebirth of Veles from the past four years”, Mickoski said.