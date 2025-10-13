“The Government has full political legitimacy”

The Government has full legitimacy. It won over 600,000 votes in the last elections, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, when asked by the press if he expects early general elections in 2026. The DUI party is pushing hard for this option, hoping to end its brief stint in opposition after more than two decades in power.

I understand that there are political parties who have no other program than divisions and nationalist outbursts. They are mobilizing their voters with the only thing they can offer – early elections. VMRO-DPMNE won in the 2021 local elections with a large margin, and yet we remained in opposition for three more years. Eventually the general elections came, we won with a historic result and now we form the Government, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that the revised GDP growth for 2024 was at 3 percent – one of the highest in Europe. “It would really be a shame if we’d break these positive indicators with early elections. As a party, we will put the national interest above political emotions”, Mickoski added.