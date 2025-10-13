Trump achieves ceasefire deal in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump chaired the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group today. Along with the mediators – Turkey, Qatar and Egypt, President Trump hailed the agreement as a historic deal that puts an end to the brutal two years long conflict that killed tens – possibly even hundreds of thousands and devastated Gaza city.

As part of the agreement, Israel ceased fire, and Hamas returned the surviving two dozen hostages that the group took during its large scale incursion into Israel in October 2023.

I’m pleased to announce that numerous countries of great wealth and power and dignity have come forward to me just today and over the last week to say they want to help in the reconstruction of Gaza, putting up whatever money is necessary, President Trump said, promising a future for the devastated city. In his remarks, the US President instructed his team to now redouble efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, as well as to possibly normalize relations between Israel and Iran.