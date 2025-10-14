 Skip to main content
15.10.2025
Wednesday, 15 October 2025

DNK band singer Panco dies from injuries sustained in the Kocani nightclub disaster

Culture

14.10.2025

The Kocani nightclub disaster claimed another victim. Vladimir Blazev – Panco, lead singer of the DNK band, passed away seven months after the catastrophic fire that left him badly injured.

Panco was among those charged for the disaster, as the band members were organizers and directly involved in setting up the pyrotechnic display that set fire to the roof of the club. But the case against him was postponed due to his critical situation.

Many leading singers and performers paid their respect to Panco today, after the news of his death broke.

