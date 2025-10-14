 Skip to main content
15.10.2025
Wednesday, 15 October 2025

VMRO: companies close to Zaev were subcontractors in the corrupt Bitola coal plant deals

14.10.2025

VMRO-DPMNE accused top officials of the Zaev regime of profitting from suspicious contracts that were awarded by the REK Bitola coal plant. Charges were recently filed against leading Bitola based businessman Borce Markovski, whose Markovski Company had received some of the biggest contracts given by the state owned power plant.

Markovski hired subcontractors in the coal digging contract. These included Sim Engineering and Javor Trans, companies owned by Simeon and Goran Krstev. They are men from the closest circles of Zoran Zaev. Their ties go back to the Global scandal. They did not participate in the open bid directly, so as not to be noticed by the public, but were later hired on the contract. This is one of the ways in which Markovski Company directed money toward Zaev, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski.

The ruling party accuses Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev, as well as current SDSM leader Venko Filipce of operating a network of companies that they used to land major public contracts. The Markovski deal alone is estimated at five million EUR.

