Slovak President Pellegrini condemns EU for its treatment of Macedonia

Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini said that the European Union can’t continue to toy with the efforts of Macedonia, as our integration process continues to be delayed. Pellegrini visited Macedonia today and had a joint press conference with President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, during which he said that a time will come when people will stop believing in the EU and will not longer want to be members of the Union or stomach difficult reforms.

According to the President of Slovakia, this is a reason for concern, and the integration process of the Balkan countries is no longer based on technical aspects but on geopolitical games. Pellegrini added that Slovakia will continue to fully support Macedonia in the integration process, but the EU will need to be honest in its approach.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due in Skopje tomorrow, for meetings with the state leadership.