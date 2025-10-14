Mickoski: DUI will be bitterly surprised by the outcome of the local elections

DUI is going to be bitterly disappointed in the outcome of the local elections, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. DUI leader Ali Ahmeti is hoping that a good result compared to his chief rival VLEN will give him an argument to demand that DUI is brought into the ruling coalition in VLEN’s place.

Structures in the opposition, in DUI, are mobilizing their voters with promises that they will soon be back in the Government, and will be able to hand out procurement contracts, businesses etc. I don’t think that will happen. I think they will be bitterly surprised by the final outcome, and after the elections they will have more reason to deal with internal party elections than with general elections, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister and VMRO leader added that the ruling coalition was supported by 600,000 voters in the general elections last year and has full legitimacy. Mickoski added that early general elections would be bad for the economic dynamism in the country, which is seeing a 3 percent growth rate.