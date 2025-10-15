 Skip to main content
16.10.2025
Thursday, 16 October 2025

Struga: home of writer Vlado Maleski partially collapsed

Culture

15.10.2025

The historic home of writer Vlado Maleski in Struga partially collapsed today. The house was damaged during near-by construction.

A team from the Culture Ministry said that a portion of the southern wall of the house and of the roof have collapsed. The house was in the strictly protected zone of Struga, considered part of the world cultural heritage. Maleski is author of the novel Razboj (Loom) as well as of the text of the Macedonian national anthem, which he wrote while active in the partisan movement.

VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement today blaming the DUI led local authorities in Struga of allowing construction in the protected zone, causing the collapse.

