Mickoski asks Von der Leyen for clear dedication from the EU to Macedonia’s integration

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia expects clear dedication from the European Union that would affirm the European perspective of the country and would support its citizens. The Prime Minister’s office issued a statement following his meeting today with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The visit of the President of the European Commission affirms the open dialogue and the mutual readiness to deepen our partnership, in the interest of stability, economic development and the European future of the country. Prime Minister Mickoski emphasized the determination of the Government to speed up the European integration of the country, through concrete results and the meeting of European standards. Full EU membership remains our strategic goal, and we hope that in this process we will see the EU also deliver, the statement reads.

Von der Leyen, who is on a visit to the Balkans region, tweeted that the only condition for Macedonia to open its EU accession talks remains that it meets the Bulgarian demand to amend its Constitution.

You can count on us. The next and only step before the opening of the negotiations is clear. You need to make the agreed constitutional change. The ball is in your court. The EU is ready, Von der Leyen said.