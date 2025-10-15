Audio recording shows Kicevo Mayor Dehari sexually harassing a woman

Secretly made recordings of the Mayor of Kicevo Fatmir Dehari show the former UCK terrorist commander intimidating a female employee. In the recording, published on Youtube by an account that has shared similar, credible material in the past, Dehari is heard inviting a woman to come and sit next to him, and then kissing can be heard, as well as sexual allusions.

It’s believed that the woman is an employee in the municipality and that Dehari is using his clout to pressure the woman to sexual favors. But he’s also using humiliating language, demands that she struts in front of him and even calls her “pig”.

Dehari is facing a difficult race in the stronghold of DUI against the VMRO-DPMNE candidate. VMRO issued a statement calling on DUI to stop shielding Dehari from accountability from his apparent abuse of position and harassment of female employees.

We call for an immediate suspension of Dehari from all his public functions until an investigation can be completed. An independent forensic examination of the audio material. Protection for all who report him and for the potential victims through discreet reporting channels. An internal review of the workplace conditions in the municipality of Kicevo, the ruling party said in its statement.